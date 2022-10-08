Attack Wagon Self Reported Market Cap Tops $331,770.75 (ATK)

Attack Wagon (ATK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Attack Wagon token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attack Wagon has a market cap of $331,770.75 and approximately $64,579.00 worth of Attack Wagon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Attack Wagon has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attack Wagon Profile

Attack Wagon’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. Attack Wagon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,942,665 tokens. Attack Wagon’s official message board is attackwagon.medium.com. Attack Wagon’s official Twitter account is @theattackwagon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Attack Wagon is attackwagon.com. The Reddit community for Attack Wagon is https://reddit.com/r/attackwagon.

Buying and Selling Attack Wagon

According to CryptoCompare, “Attack Wagon (ATK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Attack Wagon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Attack Wagon is 0.00133797 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $68,006.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://attackwagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attack Wagon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attack Wagon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attack Wagon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

