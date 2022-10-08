Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 3.3%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUKNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

