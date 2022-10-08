Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.51 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.20). 32,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 271,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £84.82 million and a P/E ratio of -55.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Aura Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.