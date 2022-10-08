Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADSK. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $552,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.