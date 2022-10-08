AZ World SocialFi (AZW) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

AZ World SocialFi (AZW) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One AZ World SocialFi token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AZ World SocialFi has a total market cap of $325,026.15 and $9,900.00 worth of AZ World SocialFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AZ World SocialFi has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AZ World SocialFi Profile

AZ World SocialFi’s launch date was December 9th, 2021. AZ World SocialFi’s total supply is 820,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,200,000 tokens. AZ World SocialFi’s official Twitter account is @azworld_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.network. AZ World SocialFi’s official message board is azworld.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AZ World SocialFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AZ World SocialFi (AZW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AZ World SocialFi has a current supply of 820,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AZ World SocialFi is 0.00063637 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,726.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://azworld.network/.”

