Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €19.29 ($19.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.10 and its 200-day moving average is €43.55. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

