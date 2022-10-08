Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCH. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.40 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 49.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

