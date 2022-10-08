Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 10,872 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,753,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,618,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

