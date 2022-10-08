Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. 2,005,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

