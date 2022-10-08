Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BIDU traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. 2,005,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.