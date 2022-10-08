Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 60,637 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 322.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.04. 213,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,314. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.