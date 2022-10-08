Bank Hapoalim BM Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

