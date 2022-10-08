Bank Hapoalim BM Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,526. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

