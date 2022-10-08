Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 146 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,283. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.