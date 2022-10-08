Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,513 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. 75,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,497. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $127.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97.

