Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 503,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 192,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 32,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 52,304,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

