Barclays Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 275

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

