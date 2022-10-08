Barclays Cuts Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 92.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from 93.00 to 92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.83.

DNKEY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

