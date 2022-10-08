Barclays Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Poshmark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Performance

Poshmark stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.67.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 194.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 914,779 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 143.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.