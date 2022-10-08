Barclays Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $225.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.93.

NYSE:EFX opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.31. Equifax has a 52 week low of $165.63 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

