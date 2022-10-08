Barclays Trims Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Target Price to €89.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.33.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

