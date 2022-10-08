Benchmark Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

