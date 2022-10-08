Berenberg Bank Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 180

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.67 ($3.42).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

