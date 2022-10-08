BigShortBets (BIGSB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.54 Million

BigShortBets (BIGSB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BigShortBets token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008576 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BigShortBets has traded 5% lower against the dollar. BigShortBets has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $14,868.00 worth of BigShortBets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BigShortBets alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BigShortBets Token Profile

BigShortBets’ launch date was September 3rd, 2021. BigShortBets’ total supply is 99,996,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,493,644 tokens. BigShortBets’ official Twitter account is @bigshortbets and its Facebook page is accessible here. BigShortBets’ official website is bigshortbets.com. BigShortBets’ official message board is medium.com/@bigshortbets.

Buying and Selling BigShortBets

According to CryptoCompare, “BigShortBets (BIGSB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BigShortBets has a current supply of 99,996,834 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BigShortBets is 1.65383676 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,993.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bigshortbets.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigShortBets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigShortBets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigShortBets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigShortBets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigShortBets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.