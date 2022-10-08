Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BPTH opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.45.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
