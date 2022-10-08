BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.54

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.54 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85.54 ($1.03), with a volume of 2338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.02).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,381.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.49.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

