BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as low as C$7.51. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

BioSyent Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of C$92.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.81.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5335333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

