BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

A number of brokerages have commented on BTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

