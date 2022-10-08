Blitz Labs (BLITZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,663.00

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Blitz Labs has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $11,663.00 worth of Blitz Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blitz Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blitz Labs has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blitz Labs

Blitz Labs (CRYPTO:BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2022. Blitz Labs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,561,630 tokens. Blitz Labs’ official Twitter account is @blitzlabs_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blitz Labs’ official message board is medium.com/@blitzlabs.io. Blitz Labs’ official website is blitzlabs.io.

Blitz Labs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blitz Labs (BLITZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blitz Labs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blitz Labs is 0.0094961 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,693.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blitzlabs.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitz Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blitz Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blitz Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

