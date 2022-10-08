Blitz Labs (BLITZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,663.00

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Blitz Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Blitz Labs has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $11,663.00 worth of Blitz Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blitz Labs has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blitz Labs Token Profile

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2022. Blitz Labs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,561,630 tokens. Blitz Labs’ official Twitter account is @blitzlabs_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blitz Labs is blitzlabs.io. Blitz Labs’ official message board is medium.com/@blitzlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Blitz Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Blitz Labs (BLITZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blitz Labs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blitz Labs is 0.0094961 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,693.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blitzlabs.io.”

