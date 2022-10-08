Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.34 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.06). Approximately 363,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,155,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.14 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.31.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

