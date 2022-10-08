Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,895.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,008.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

