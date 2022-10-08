Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $27.43 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 10.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Adobe by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $9,703,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 3.2 %
ADBE stock opened at $288.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
