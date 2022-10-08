Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $27.43 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 10.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Adobe by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $9,703,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 3.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $288.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

