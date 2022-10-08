Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Head to Head Review

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -45.65% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxed and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 411.37%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Kidpik.

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.35 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Kidpik $21.83 million 0.49 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -1.47

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

