Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $214.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.