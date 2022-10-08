Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $460.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.70 and its 200-day moving average is $538.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

