Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Price Target at $230.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Barclays by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

