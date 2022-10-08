Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $64.33

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $60.56 on Friday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Calix by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

