Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $95.10

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,002,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX opened at $62.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

