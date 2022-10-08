Brokerages Set Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) PT at $8.17

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.97. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 346.18% and a negative net margin of 3,519.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

