Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $65.57

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

