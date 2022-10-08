BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

