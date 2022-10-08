Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Raymond James raised their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Bumble from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bumble by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 943.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bumble by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 625,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after buying an additional 266,887 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

