Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.55.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.89. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

