Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Down 1.2%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. 566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.
