Carbon Credit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,949.00 (CCT)

Carbon Credit (CCT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $37,949.00 worth of Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon Credit token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon Credit has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.58 or 1.00004707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Carbon Credit Token Profile

Carbon Credit (CCT) is a token. Carbon Credit’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,988,760 tokens. Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @cctokenhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon Credit’s official website is www.cctoken.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Credit (CCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Algorand platform. Carbon Credit has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 16,988,760 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Credit is 0.2568224 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,309.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cctoken.co/.”

