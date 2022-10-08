Carbon Protocol (SWTH) One Day Volume Tops $49,060.00

Carbon Protocol (SWTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Carbon Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Carbon Protocol has a market cap of $10.39 million and $49,060.00 worth of Carbon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Carbon Protocol

Carbon Protocol was first traded on May 13th, 2018. Carbon Protocol’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,589,288,709 tokens. Carbon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @switcheolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/switcheo. The official website for Carbon Protocol is switcheo.com. Carbon Protocol’s official message board is blog.switcheo.com.

Carbon Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Protocol (SWTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon Protocol has a current supply of 1,719,507,587.7316053 with 1,589,288,708.81276 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Protocol is 0.0066299 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $29,237.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://switcheo.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

