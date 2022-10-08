Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.14 and traded as high as C$8.57. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 1,262,905 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$228.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 1.9975339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.69%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

