Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,168. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 397,279 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

