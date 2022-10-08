CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

