Celestial (CELT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Celestial (CELT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Celestial token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestial has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $420,875.00 worth of Celestial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celestial has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celestial alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Celestial Profile

Celestial was first traded on September 28th, 2021. Celestial’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,618,121,989 tokens. Celestial’s official website is celt.game. Celestial’s official Twitter account is @gamecelt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celestial’s official message board is medium.com/@celestial.gamefi.

Celestial Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestial (CELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Celestial has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Celestial is 0.00224047 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,037,943.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celt.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.